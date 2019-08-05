BALTIMORE — Masahiro Tanaka, like many pitchers in the game, has had his share of difficulties with the new baseballs MLB turned loose on the sport this season.

So much so that the righthander changed the grip on one of his bread-and-butter pitches, the splitter, before his previous start.

Reviews from the Yankees were mostly good from the Wednesday outing vs. Arizona, though the results were ho-hum — two runs, five hits, three walks and four strikeouts in just four innings.

Monday night against the decidedly subpar Orioles, there wasn’t any ambiguity in the matter: Tanaka wasn’t very good.

He allowed five runs and 10 hits — eight of them going for extra bases — in 5 1/3 up-and-down innings, but the Yankees still won, 9-6.

Even after being handed a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth, Tanaka couldn’t hold it, recording just one out in the bottom half as the Orioles tied things up.

The lefty-hitting Mike Ford, recalled Saturday when Edwin Encarnacion went to the injured list, homered off lefthander Paul Fry, brought in to face him, with one out in the eighth to untie it. Mike Tauchman, who homered in the sixth, hit a two-run shot in the eight to make it 9-6.

Tommy Kahnle replaced Tanaka with one on and one out in the sixth and struck out Stevie Wilkerson with a changeup, a devastating pitch for the righthander this season. But Jonathan Villar, who hit for the cycle, hammered an 0-and-1 changeup to center, the two-run homer tying it at 6.

Tanaka, who came in 7-6 had his ERA increase to 4.93. He walked two and struck out four.

Tanaka received plenty of offensive support, not a surprise given the way the AL East leading Yankees, who came in having won five straight, including a four-game sweep of the Red Sox, have annihilated Orioles pitching this season.

The Yankees entered Monday 10-2 this season against Baltimore, slashing .294/.384/.592 with 36 homers, 18 doubles, 58 walks and 86 runs in 12 games. Remarkably, 27 of those homers came in seven games at Camden Yards, a total that increased by five through eight innings as Austin Romine, Brett Gardner, Tauchman (twice) and Ford all went deep.

The five homers put the Yankees into the major league record books. Through eight innings, the Yankees had hit 32 homers at the Baltimore Orioles’ home ballpark this year. That’s the most homers hit in a single season by a visiting team in any stadium, breaking the mark of 29 set by the Milwaukee Braves at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field in 1957.

Gardner and Tauchman homered in the sixth to put the Yankees up 6-1.

Romine’s two-out homer— the catcher’s fifth of the season — in the second off Gabriel Ynoa fastball gave Tanaka a 1-0 lead.

Tanaka worked around a one-out double in a 10-pitch scoreless second but was not as fortunate in the third. Villar tripled to center with one out and Trey Maninci banged a 2-and-1 splitter back up the middle, the RBI single tying it at 1. Anthony Santander followed with a double to center that looked as if it would put the Orioles ahead. But Gardner quickly retrieved the ball, got it in to Didi Gregorius, who delivered an on-target throw to Romine, who tagged out the sliding Maninci.

The Yankees tagged Ynoa for three runs in the fifth. Gardner led off with a single and went to third on a one-out single to center by Tauchman. Second baseman Breyvic Valera jumped on a first-pitch fastball and roped it into the corner in right, the two-run triple making it 3-1. DJ LeMahieu grounded to short where Villar threw wildly home, which allowed Valera to score to make it 4-1.

Judge made a rare mistake in the field with one out in the fifth when Villar lined a single his way. Judge, slow to the ball, threw it softly back in and Villar took advantage, hustling into second with a double. But Judge made up for it with two outs when Santander sent a sinking liner his way and the 6-7 282-pound Judge laid out and made a diving catch for the third out.