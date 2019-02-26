TAMPA, Fla. — Masahiro Tanaka’s spring training debut will have to wait.

The righthander had his start washed out Tuesday when the Yankees-Phillies Grapefruit League game at Steinbrenner Field was canceled because of rain. The righthander, who instead threw a 30-pitch simulated game indoors, likely will make his first start Sunday in one of the split-squad games (either at home vs. Detroit or at Toronto).

“Obviously I wanted to pitch in a game,” Tanaka said through his translator. “But I think the good part about today was to throw a little bit more with force, put some more gas onto the pitches.”

Aaron Boone’s lineup Tuesday included regulars Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu, and the manager said his intended roster for Wednesday’s game against the Tigers was impacted somewhat by the rainout.

LeMahieu, who was supposed to start at third Tuesday, will travel to Lakeland but will start at second as Gleyber Torres will play short. Both Voit and Greg Bird, in competition for the starting job at first, will travel as well. Albert Abreu, a pitching prospect originally scheduled to start Wednesday, will be used out of the bullpen as Chance Adams, another prospect, gets the start.

n Extra bases

Miguel Andujar, out the previous day with flu-like symptoms, returned to camp Tuesday. He will start Wednesday in Lakeland . . . Gary Sanchez, brought along at a slower pace because of offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, will make his debut Friday against the Orioles. “He’s ready to play,” Boone said.