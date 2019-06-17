The Yankees welcomed their newest shiny toy in Edwin Encarnacion at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

To those who say they didn’t need him, didn’t need another power bat, that was proven true. The American League’s home run leader went 0-for-4 in the Yankees’ 3-0 victory over the Rays. The home runs on this night were provided by less likely power sources DJ LeMahieu and Cameron Maybin.

To those who say the Yankees need to acquire more starting pitching, general manager Brian Cashman agrees. It would also help if Masahiro Tanaka pitches more often like he did on Monday.

Tanaka threw a two-hit shutout in his best and longest outing of the season. He allowed three baserunners – two singles and a walk. He struck out 10 and retired the first nine and the final 10 Rays.

The crowd of 39,042 applauded when Tanaka came out for the ninth with Aroldis Chapman up in the bullpen and again when some of Tanaka’s warmup tosses were shown on the centerfield scoreboard.

Tanaka, who entered the inning with 100 pitches, struck out Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows and got Tommy Pham on a slow grounder to complete the 111-pitch gem.

The Yankees increased their lead over the Rays in the AL East to 1½ games. They will welcome Giancarlo Stanton back from the injured list on Tuesday and hope to have Aaron Judge back later this week.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the third when LeMahieu improved his numbers with runners in scoring position and two outs by hitting a two-run homer to left-center off Rays starter Yonny Chirinos.

LeMahieu’s eighth home run of the season made him 15-for-35 (.429) with two outs and RISP. Overall with RISP, he’s 28-for-60 (.467).

Tanaka retired the first nine Rays before Meadows led off the fourth with a single off the rightfield wall.

Tampa Bay’s second hit was a two-out single by Willy Adames in the fifth. Joey Wendle followed with a hard-hit comebacker that ticked off Tanaka’s glove to LeMahieu, the third baseman who was shifted behind second base. LeMahieu grabbed the ball with a dive and made a backhanded flip to Didi Gregorius to end the inning.

Maybin made it 3-0 with a leadoff homer in the fifth. It was the fourth homer for Maybin (3-for-3), who is in danger of losing his roster spot when both Stanton and Judge return.

Tanaka continued to be aided by his defense after he walked Meadows with one out in the sixth. Meadows was running when Pham struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch. Gary Sanchez threw high to second, but Gleyber Torres made a leaping catch and swiped the tag on Meadows on the way down to end the inning.

Tanaka (5-5) didn’t need any help in the seventh. With Adam Ottavino warming, Tanaka got the 3-4-5 hitters in the Rays order (Brandon Lowe, Avisail Garcia and Ji-Man Choi) on a foul pop and two strikeouts.

Zack Britton warmed up while Tanaka set down the Rays 1-2-3 in the eighth. Tanaka ended the inning with a flourish, striking out Wendle on his 100th pitch – a 92-mile per hour fastball.

The Yankees acquired Encarnacion from Seattle for minor-league pitcher Juan Then on Saturday and activated him Monday. Cashman said the search for starting pitching will continue until the July 31 trade deadline, which is a hard deadline under a new rule that forbids trades after that date.

“It’s a process we’re working through and we’ll see,” Cashman said. “We’re certainly compiling a list of the names that are available that are obvious and we’re compiling a list of the names that might become available.”