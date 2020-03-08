TAMPA, Fla. – Masahiro Tanaka has, for the first time in his Yankees career, flown mostly under the radar in spring training.

But the righthander, a Yankee since 2014 who has made four Opening Day starts, quietly has impressed club and opposing team evaluators with his stuff this spring.

And with the seemingly non-stop negative news off the field in the injury department – Gary Sanchez’s sore back only the most recent example – and questions surrounding the rotation, that had been a more than welcome development.

That continued Sunday in a 1-0 split-squad victory over the Braves at Steinbrenner Field as Tanaka allowed one hit and struck out four over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The Yankees' other split-squad team tied the Orioles, 5-5, in Sarasota.

“Masa’s been really good all spring,” Aaron Boone said afterward. “Again, made some really good pitches with the cutter today to righties. The split I thought was good, command was good. He’s been in a really good place since he’s gotten down here and throwing and another good one [today].”

Tanaka, who has allowed two runs and three hits and struck out 11 in 8 2/3 Grapefruit League innings, has spent the spring refining his cutter, a pitch Andy Pettitte spent some time earlier this spring tutoring him on. He’s been pleased with the results of that pitch and, frankly, most of his others.

“Just being healthy enough to rack up the innings and number of pitches and also just being able to work on a lot of my pitches,” Tanaka said, through his interpreter, of what he’s been most happy with. “Maybe the cutter, more so than the others, just to see just to see how it plays out in games.”

How much stock does he put into results this time of year?

“No. None at all,” Tanaka said with a smile.

Still, so far so good.

Stanton getting going again

Giancarlo Stanton, diagnosed with a Grade 1 right calf strain Feb. 26, ran at “about 85 percent” on the treadmill, Boone said, a positive step in his recovery.

“I think that will be the last and final thing, really being able to run full-bore obviously,” Boone said. “I know his cage work was really good today. I know he feels really good with all of the baseball activity stuff already.”

Stanton, who is expected to miss at least the first week or two of the regular season, said Sunday he has not felt anything in the calf so far.

“So that’s good,” he said.