Time will tell if Miguel Andujar will be the third baseman of the Yankees’ future, but for one night, at least, he was the third baseman of the Yankees.

Andujar got the first major-league start of his career Thursday in what Aaron Boone called a regular rest day for third baseman Brandon Drury. Andujar lit up spring training with his bat but has been considered a defensive liability in the past. In the first inning Thursday, he couldn’t backhand a hard shot down the third-base line, leading to a double for Adam Jones and nearly a run (Trey Mancini was cut down at the plate trying to score from first).

Andujar went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and is 0-for-7 overall. Drury pinch hit for him in the ninth.

Before the game, Boone said he isn’t concerned about Andujar’s defense and added that fans could see a lot more of him in the next series against the Red Sox.

“I’m excited to see him play,” Boone said. “I think he played so well in spring on both sides of the ball that we’re very comfortable putting him out there and looking forward to him getting his first start on the field under his belt.”

n Frazier on the mend

Clint Frazier, who has taken significant strides since the spring training concussion that cost him the beginning of the season, is inching closer to live game action, Boone said.

Frazier participated in a simulated game Thursday and Boone said they’ll look to get the outfielder into a game in Tampa in the next few days. “Things are finally starting to ramp up for him, which is really good news,” he said.

For now, the Yankees will continue to carry three outfielders, Boone added. “It’ll be something we evaluate each day, but that’s what we’re going to do going forward,” he said of the outfield situation, which remains in flux after the injuries to Frazier, Aaron Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury and Billy McKinney. Boone said Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes can play the outfield if necessary.