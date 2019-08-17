Michael Kay returns to Yankees' YES TV booth

Michael Kay returned to the Yankees’ YES Network booth on Saturday after missing more than a month following surgery on his vocal cord.

Kay said he felt “thrilled, but also anxious and nervous.”

Ryan Ruocco and YES’ stable of Yankee announcers had been doing most of the filling in for Kay. Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas memorably filled on a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 3.

Kay has also been absent from his radio show on 98.7 ESPN because he was forbidden to talk. He is expected to resume that role later this month.