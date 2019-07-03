Michael Kay announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will undergo surgery involving his vocal cords. He expects to miss about a month. Kay, 58, did not call Wednesday night’s game against the Mets.

He managed to muster some humor about his situation.

Just wanted to tell everyone what is going on. I went to see a specialist in Boston today and he recommended I have surgery to correct an issue with my vocal cord. I will have the surgery next week and will be out for about a month, starting with today’s game and radio show. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) Jul 184, 2019

“If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak, but I will give anyone a smile and a hug,” Kay wrote on Twitter. “Thanks. Hopefully, I will talk to you soon."