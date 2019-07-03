TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees announcer Michael Kay to have surgery on vocal cords

ESPN Radio's Michael Kay with fans during an

ESPN Radio's Michael Kay with fans during an event at Yankee Stadium on June 6, 2015. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ESPN Images/Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ESPN Images

By Newsday Staff
Print

Michael Kay announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will undergo surgery involving his vocal cords. He expects to miss about a month. Kay, 58, did not call Wednesday night’s game against the Mets.

He managed to muster some humor about his situation. 

“If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak, but I will give anyone a smile and a hug,” Kay wrote on Twitter. “Thanks. Hopefully, I will talk to you soon."

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jared Lorenzen was a seldom-used backup quarterback for Jared Lorenzen, former Giants QB, dies at 38 
Liberty center Tina Charles (31) shoots over China Charles finishes game with 11 straight in Liberty win
Islanders forward Otto Koivula shoots at Northwell Health Isles prospect Koivula hopes to contend for center spot
Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton looks on at Despite moves, Rangers still have work to do on roster
Knicks forward Kevin Knox shoots over Detroit Pistons Knox keeps even keel after up-and-down rookie year
Jarrett Allen, right, and Rodions Kurucs of the Much at stake this summer for four young Nets veterans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search