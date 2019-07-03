Michael Kay announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will undergo surgery involving his vocal cords. He expects to miss about a month. Kay, 58, did not call Wednesday night’s game against the Mets.
He managed to muster some humor about his situation.
“If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak, but I will give anyone a smile and a hug,” Kay wrote on Twitter. “Thanks. Hopefully, I will talk to you soon."
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.