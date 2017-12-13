Michael Pineda’s days with the Yankees officially are over.

The righthander signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Pineda came to the Yankees in 2012 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, but injuries kept him from making his team debut until 2014 when he was named the team’s fifth starter out of spring training.

Official: #MNTwins sign RHP Michael Pineda to two-year contract. — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) December 13, 2017

Last season, Pineda’s year was cut short following the diagnosis of a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, requiring Tommy John surgery on July 18.

Over four seasons with the Yankees, Pineda went 31-31 with a 4.16 ERA and 514 strikeouts in 89 starts.

The move made Wednesday by the Twins during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing rehab.

With The Associated Press