Michael Pineda signs two-year deal with Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda reacts

New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda reacts on the mound during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, June 2, 2017, in Toronto.

Michael Pineda’s days with the Yankees officially are over.

The righthander signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Pineda came to the Yankees in 2012 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, but injuries kept him from making his team debut until 2014 when he was named the team’s fifth starter out of spring training.

Last season, Pineda’s year was cut short following the diagnosis of a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, requiring Tommy John surgery on July 18.

Over four seasons with the Yankees, Pineda went 31-31 with a 4.16 ERA and 514 strikeouts in 89 starts.

The move made Wednesday by the Twins during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing rehab.

With The Associated Press

