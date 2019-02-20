TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Miguel Andujar continues to work on improving his defense

Andujar's defense was in question after committing 15 errors as a rookie, so he put in extra time at the Yankees' minor-league complex in November and arrived early to spring training.

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar takes infield drills

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar takes infield drills during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Monday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — Miguel Andujar knew exactly what his weaknesses were last season and didn’t waste time attacking them.

Andujar, whose inconsistencies on defense led to Aaron Boone benching him in Game 4 of the Division Series loss to the Red sox, stopped by the minor-league complex here in November to work with infield coach Carlos Mendoza and was among the early arrivals for spring training.

“The plan on defense since the offseason [started] has been to improve my ready position, improve my first step, and improve my direction when making a throw,” Andujar said through his translator Wednesday. “So a combination of different things that should allow me to be better.”

The Yankees sure hope so because the last thing they want to do is to remove Andujar’s bat, as they did late in games last season.

“I don’t want to do that,” Boone said.

Andjuar, who turns 24 on March 2, hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 149 games after starting the season in the minors, leading all MLB rookies in hits (170), doubles (47), RBIs, extra-base hits (76) and multi-hit games (53). He broke the Yankees’ single-season rookie record for doubles, eclipsing Joe DiMaggio's 44 in 1936. But the questions on defense — he committed 15 errors — led to an offseason of rumors about the Yankees possibly dealing him and signing Manny Machado (whom the Yankees never made a play for).

Andujar smiled when asked about Machado, who according to reports agreed Tuesday to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres.

“First of all, I have to congratulate Manny,” he said. “300 million dollars. Wow. Congratulations to Manny for sure.”

Andujar added: “I always stay positive. Focus on what my responsibilities are and just look for the opportunity to keep doing my thing and keep working hard.”

Word on Bird

The most interesting competition of the spring will be at first where Luke Voit, in the words of GM Brian Cashman, has “a leg up” on Greg Bird, who lost the job in late August. Boone has been impressed with Bird, a Tampa resident in the offseason who was a consistent presence all winter at the minor-league complex.

“Definitely a noticeable difference,” Boone said. “The first time I saw him over [at the complex], I definitely feel like . . . he’s added some weight in a good way. I think clearly he feels like he’s through some of the physical things that were holding him back last year.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

UFC fighter Gian Villante of Levittown works out Q&A with Gian Villante ahead of UFC fight in Prague
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres at spring training at Yankees' Gleyber Torres hungry to be a great player
Giants safety Landon Collins looks on against the Empty or not? The Landon Collins locker drama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell on Nov. Steelers won't use transition tag on Le'Veon Bell
Mets infielder Jed Lowrie is introduced during a Lowrie to have MRI on knee; Nimmo has sore shoulder
Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello looks on against NHL trade deadline a lingering cloud over Rangers