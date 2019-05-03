What sounded like a potential season-ending injury instead looks as if it will reach its best-case scenario Saturday. Miguel Andujar will make his return from a small labrum tear just a little more than a month removed from the original diagnosis.

Andujar will be activated and likely will be slotted into the DH role in the first few weeks of his return, though he is available to play third base and likely will see some time there, Aaron Boone said. While Andujar DHs, Gio Urshela – who has hit well and played excellent defense in his absence – will continue to patrol the hot corner.

Boone said the Yankees would not allow him to play if there was a reasonable belief that he could further injure the shoulder.It still is not completely certain whether Andujar will undergo surgery at a later point, perhaps in the offseason.

“I think it’s probably an ongoing evaluation,” Boone said. “I think the fact that we’re here suggests that we remain optimistic that it’s not going to be something that he’s going to have to take care of. He wouldn’t have been able to do the things that he’s been able to do at this point if it was something that we determined was going to be a surgical thing.”

Andujar said he has no limitations throwing or hitting and will continue a shoulder-strengthening regimen.

“I’ve got to keep working on my shoulder, keep stretching, keep doing all the rehab work and all the maintenance that goes along with suffering an injury like mine,” Andujar said through an interpreter. “Every day I feel better and I have to keep working on my shoulder and keep getting the strength back.”

The legion of injured

Troy Tulowitzki has been set back about a week after re-injuring his calf after running to first during a rehab game, Boone said. It’s the same calf that originally landed him on the injured list, though Boone was not sure if it was the same spot. It’s being classified as a mild strain…Aaron Hicks (back), who has been in extended spring training, is slated to begin his rehab assignment Monday in Tampa. He’s potentially seven to 10 days away, Boone said…Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) is progressing well and conceivably is only a few weeks away from his rehab assignment, with a potential return as early as June. “So far, it’s been best-case scenario as far as how it’s unfolded and where he’s at in his comeback,” Boone said….Clint Frazier (ankle) could be activated as soon as Monday after traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday to join the Trenton Thunder for two weekend games.