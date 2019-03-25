WASHINGTON – What did Aaron Boone want to get out of Monday night’s spring training finale against the Nationals at Nationals Park?

“Kind of want to get out of it healthy,” the Yankees manager said.

That almost didn’t happen. Miguel Andujar left the Yankees’ 5-3 loss in the fourth inning after getting hit in the left side of his chest by a pitch in the second inning. But Boone said Andujar was not injured and will be fine for Thursday’s season opener against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Greg Bird replaced Andujar in the batting order and went 1-for-1 with an RBI double and a walk in his second game back after getting hit by a pitch on the right elbow on Wednesday.

The Yankees were going to start minor-leaguer Nestor Cortes Jr., but with rain in the forecast Boone wanted to make sure he got his relievers some work. So Stephen Tarpley started and allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Tarpley was followed by Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle before Cortes took over in the fourth.

Each starting player (other than Andujar) got two plate appearances. Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth home run and finished spring training with a .969 OPS. The Yankees ended with a record of 17-10-4.

Boone said he is still mulling his Opening Day batting order. The Orioles likely will be starting righthander Andrew Cashner rather than righthander Alex Cobb, who was scheduled for the assignment but then injured his groin. Cobb was placed on the injured list Monday.

Tauchman arrives

Mike Tauchman went 1-for-2 with a walk in his Yankees debut after joining the team with his equipment still in a Rockies duffel bag.

The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from the Rockies on Saturday to be the 25th man on the Opening Day roster. That knocked Tyler Wade back to Triple-A. Wade didn’t hide his disappointment in comments to reporters on Sunday.

Boone, who gave Wade the bad roster news on Sunday, said he didn’t feel the need to double back and talk to the utilityman about his comments.

“Guys are allowed to be upset,” Boone said. “Guys are allowed to be frustrated. If ever there’s a point where it’s unhealthy or a distraction, conversations happen.”

Meanwhile, back in Tampa . . .

Dellin Betances and Luis Severino continued their rehab from shoulder injuries. “We got good reports from back there,” Boone said. “Dellin threw. Felt good. Felt really good, actually, is what I heard. Sevy was good, was out to 120 feet today. That went good.” ... Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green and Jonathan Holder pitched in a minor-league game. Boone said CC Sabathia will throw three innings and 45 pitches Tuesday in a minor-league game ... Boone said he spoke with Aaron Hicks and that the centerfielder, who has had two cortisone shots in his back, is feeling better.