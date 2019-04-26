TODAY'S PAPER
Miguel Andujar gives the Yankees positive injury news

The 24-year-old played five innings at third base and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Miguel Andujar of the Yankees warms up in the field before a game against the Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 19. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
SAN FRANCISCO – All good news when it comes to Yankees’ injuries must be taken with a grain of salt, of course.

Such is the reality for a team that has 13 players on an injured list that never seems to significantly decrease in number.

Still, the news out of Tampa Friday afternoon was nothing but positive. For now, anyway.

Miguel Andujar, whose season appeared to be in jeopardy when he was sent to the IL April 1 with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder, played five innings at third base in an extended spring training game Friday. By all accounts the 24-year-old, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk, made it through the day just fine.

Speaking Thursday before the Yankees’ series finale in Anaheim, Aaron Boone said if everything went well in the coming days for Andujar in a handful of extended spring games, he could “potentially” return to the team in a week or so.

“He’s responded, obviously, really well, and continues to progress,” Boone said. “So we’ll see how the next few games go and how he’s able to bounce back.”

Gio Urshela, getting most of the time at third in Andujar’s absence, has been terrific in the field and better-than-expected at the plate, hitting .283/.358/.435 in 17 games.

