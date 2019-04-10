HOUSTON — Hurdle No. 1 for Miguel Andujar, apparently cleared.

It appears to be a positive step for the injured third baseman, who has been sidelined since April 1 with a right shoulder strain, though just how significant isn’t yet known.

Andujar tested out the slight tear in his right labrum by playing catch for the first time in his rehab process, throwing with infield coach Carlos Mendoza for about five minutes Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

For the first time in his rehab Miguel Andujar testing out his shoulder by throwing, watched by among others Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/N8CNdr6OCN — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Apr 100, 2019

Aaron Boone and a member of the training staff were among those watching. After the session, Andujar spent about five minutes chatting with Mendoza and the trainer.

On Tuesday, Andujar said he was “definitely excited” to get out and throw.

“It’s going to be one of those things that, once I play catch, is going to tell you how am I really doing, what kind of progress I’ve made,” he said through his translator.

The injury, which Andujar sustained diving back to third base during a loss to the Orioles March 31, typically requires surgery, but after the tear was diagnosed, doctors recommended a period of rehab. Andujar will be re-evaluated in another couple of weeks at which time a decision on surgery is likely to be made.

“Hopefully it’s a big step for him,” Boone said on Tuesday of Andujar starting to throw.

The manager has said he’s “optimistic” the 24-year-old might be able to avoid surgery.

Andujar, despite saying the shoulder has steadily felt better and better since the injury occurred, hasn’t been ready to quite say that.

“I’m following all the protocol that we have in place to heal and recover,” Andujar said. “Following every single step. But at the end, we have to wait and see how I’m going to feel once I go through the whole process. We have to wait and see really.”