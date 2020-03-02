TAMPA, Fla. — It is a long way from where the Yankees currently are with Miguel Andujar to being able to say with certainty he’s a viable option in leftfield.

A total of three Grapefruit League games comprise his experience at the position after spending the vast majority of his professional life at third base.

But the experiment, which began early in the winter when Andujar started showing up at the club’s minor league complex to get some offseason work in, has received even more attention of late with the sudden uncertainty surrounding Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Stanton is down for at least two weeks because of a Grade 1 right calf strain and Judge was slated to undergo additional tests on his right shoulder/pec area on Monday, an area that has bothered him on and off for the better part of the last month and kept him from taking outdoor batting practice with his teammates.

The Yankees like what they’ve seen in leftfield from Andujar, a third baseman who also is expected to get some time at first base.

The reviews also have been positive from opposing team scouts assigned to the club for spring training. In a straw poll of a handful of them, none would say Andujar looked ready for a regular-season game there, but none would say the experiment is destined to fail, either.

“The first couple of days out there, you were like, ‘Nope, I’m not sure he’s going to have the range,’” one rival scout said. “But then [in that third game] he suddenly looked like he was getting better. With reps and obviously some improvement, I think he’s [potentially] viable there.”

Another rival talent evaluator noted Andujar’s well-earned reputation for being among the Yankees’ hardest workers.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It shows,” the evaluator said. “The first couple [of games] nothing jumped out, then by Day 3 it was like ‘Holy hell, this guy’s gotten better, and it’s only been a few games out here.’”

Andujar, who turned 25 on Monday, had a breakthrough 2018, finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 149 games. His 47 doubles set the Yankees’ single-season record (previously held by Joe DiMaggio, who hit 44 in 1936). The power righty bat was enough to offset his struggles in the field and Andujar went into 2019 locked in as the third baseman.

But he suffered a right labrum tear early last season and played in just 12 games. That gave Gio Urshela an opportunity and he took it, seizing the starting job with his own breakout season and leaving the Yankees hunting for a way to keep Andujar’s bat in the lineup, whether it be at first, third or left.

Reggie Willits, the Yankees first-base coach whose responsibilities also include coaching the outfielders, said Andujar never hesitated when the subject of playing the outfield was broached.

“One, he really wants to do it and two, he’s worked really hard at it, so I think he’s going to get it,” Willits said. “Once you got him out there and we started to begin the process with him, it was pretty obvious he was kind of instinctual out there, so his moves to the ball just naturally were pretty good.”

Andujar said from the start of spring training that he was on board regardless of the team’s plans for him.

“I love having an opportunity to play and help the team,” Andujar said through his interpreter. “At the end of the day that’s what you want to do, you want to be able to help the team in any way possible. I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here, so any opportunity is going to be welcome.”