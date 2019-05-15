Miguel Andujar will not look back fondly on his 2019 season. He batted .128 with one RBI and his final game out of 12 came on May 12.

While the Yankees were finishing off a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore Wednesday night at the Stadium, they announced that Andujar wasn’t expected to return this season because he had elected to undergo surgery to repair the small labrum tear in his right shoulder.

The operation is scheduled to be performed Monday at New York Presbyterian by the team physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

“Miggy’s beloved in that room and obviously really important to us between the lines and just who he is,” Aaron Boone said. “So hopefully this is a really good step in starting the healing process. Look forward to him getting it done and on his way back and make a full recovery.

“So [I] hurt for him a little bit, but know that this is also just the beginning of the road back.”

Andujar didn’t stay to comment. His season took a wrong turn in the third game. It was March 31 against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. He dove back into third and hurt the shoulder.

First, he went the rehab route while on the injured list, hoping to avoid surgery and to return. He missed 28 games, then went just 3-for-34 in nine games after being activated on May 4.

He returned to the IL Monday. Boone thought the shoulder contributed to Andujar’s struggles. He mostly served as the DH because sure-handed Gio Urshela had taken over as the regular third baseman during his absence.

“It’s sad for him,” Urshela said of the news. “I try to hope the best for him to get back as quickly as he can.”

Urshela came up from Triple-A on April 6 and soon excelled. The defense has been mostly golden, and he’s surprisingly batting .330 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games. He believes he can keep the hits coming.

“That's what I try to do every day,” Urshela said. “I hope to continue to do that for the rest of the season.”

The hits kept on coming for Andujar last season. He was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year after batting .297 with a Yankees-rookie-record 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBIs. This season, he had six singles in 47 at-bats.

“Most importantly, we want our guys to be healthy and come and play their kind of baseball,” Aaron Hicks said. “Obviously, him not being in the lineup is huge. He’s a great contributor for us, especially last year. We want the player that we had last year.”

They now hope to get that player next year.