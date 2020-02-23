PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Miguel Andujar’s super-utility audition this spring got off to an impressive start Sunday in the Yankees’ 9-7 loss to the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

Andujar, playing in his first game of any kind since May 12 due to surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum, started at third base and ripped an opposite-field home run off Rays lefthander Anthony Banda. Andujar jumped on an outside fastball and sent it soaring off the boardwalk railing in rightfield as if it were the short porch in the Bronx.

“First of all, thank God for the opportunity to be here healthy, to be out there,” Andujar said through an interpreter. “I’ve got to say I was really excited to be back out there and playing the game.”

The Yankees have to be thrilled, too. With Gio Urshela installed as the every day starter at third base, the plan is for Andujar to rotate between third, first and the outfield. Manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s game that Andujar will make another start at third base before trying leftfield later this week and possibly first base by the weekend. Sunday’s return to third couldn’t have been scripted any better.

“It’s nice to see him out there,” Boone said. “It’s obviously been a long road for him. To get into the game, turn a double play on defense, and then kind of that helicopter swing we see sometimes from Miggy — he really put a charge in it — I’m sure felt really good for him.”

As for trying the outfield and first base, Andujar sounds ready for the challenge.

“I haven’t played outfield since I was a little kid,” Andujar said. “But we have great coaches here, and they’re guiding me and their instructions have been well-received. I feel that what they’ve been teaching me, it’s definitely making a difference.”

Andujar’s shoulder tear cost him his starting job at third — coming off a runner-up finish to Shohei Ohtani for Rookie of the Year — but he’s not dwelling on the past. He’s still concentrating on what it takes to earn his way back.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“When you go through everything and have an opportunity to play, that’s really what you focus on,” Andujar said. “I’m here. I’m here for the team, I’m here for whatever they need me to do. I’m just happy with that. Happy with the opportunity to play.”

Most importantly, the surgically repaired shoulder is no longer a concern. Andujar, in just about every way, resembled the 2018 version on Sunday.

"Honestly, I’m just very happy how I’m feeling now, with a fresh opportunity in front of me, full of health,” Andujar said. “I’m very encouraged.”