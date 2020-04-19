Miguel Andujar didn’t flinch.

Though he came up through the Yankees’ system exclusively as a third baseman and played 136 games there during his stellar rookie season of 2018 — all while showing the potent bat that had both Yankees and rival evaluators salivating over from the time he was signed as a 16-year-old in 2011 — a fluke shoulder injury cost him virtually all of 2019.

And with it, his starting job at third as Gio Urshela immediately grabbed hold of it and never let go.

But Andujar, who since his signing out of the Dominican Republic for $700,000, impressed the Yankees with his work ethic as he steadily climbed through the minors and into the big leagues, had no hesitation when the club came to him last winter with a new plan.

Which was: This spring Andujar would not only continue to work at third base — Andujar, though showing off a strong arm, committed 15 errors at the position in 2018 — but would also get reps at first base and in the outfield, mostly left.

All in an effort — with Urshela solidly entrenched at the moment at third — to find a regular spot somewhere in the lineup for his bat.

And Andujar was immediately all-in.

“I wasn't at all surprised because, knowing Miggy since he was like 16, 17 years old, I know his makeup and what kind of kid he is,” said Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who also coaches the club’s infielders.

Mendoza, speaking recently from his home in Tampa, Florida, has worked in a variety of roles with the Yankees since joining them in 2009, including as the organization’s infield coordinator from 2013-17.

“He's the type of guy that’s going to do anything that you ask him to do,” Mendoza said of Andujar, who saw game action in left, at third and first this spring before baseball shut down March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The righthanded-hitting Andujar, 25, all but shrugged any time during the spring when asked about having to adapt.

“I love having an opportunity to play and help the team,” he said one morning in the Steinbrenner Field clubhouse through his interpreter. “At the end of the day, that’s what you want to do, you want to be able to help the team in any way possible. I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here, so any opportunity is going to be welcome.”

Andujar’s offseason reflected that attitude as he didn’t wait until the spring to begin his work. Instead, it started in November when he made the first of a handful of winter trips to the Yankees’ minor-league complex in Tampa to get extra time in with Mendoza.

“It showed,” one rival talent evaluator said via text of Andujar’s reputation as a hard worker.

The scout, who also observed Andujar at points in the minors, said he was particularly impressed with the player’s performance in the outfield.

“The first game, I thought ‘No chance [this works],’ " the scout said. “Two games later it was, ‘There’s some real potential there.’ He’s an athlete and he apparently works his [butt] off. That’s a [good] start.”

Mendoza’s long experience with Andujar has always given him the same vibe.

“He wants to be in the big leagues, he wants to be a part of our team and he knows that there's a really good group here and he wants to be a part of it, and whatever it takes, he's willing to do it,” Mendoza said. “I knew it [learning new positions] wasn’t going to be a big deal with Miggy.”