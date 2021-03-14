DUNEDIN, Fla. — More bad luck for Miguel Andujar.
And there’s no telling just how much time this injury will cost the player once considered a star in waiting.
Aaron Boone disclosed before the Yankees 5-1 victory against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark that the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up had a "sore [right] hand and wrist," and that the 26-year-old will be headed to see a hand specialist early this week.
"We’ll know more about it [Monday] or Tuesday," Boone said.
Boone said Andujar, whose 2019 was all but wiped out by a fluke shoulder injury (torn labrum), first felt the discomfort playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.
Andujar is 2-for-15 but with just one strikeout in spring training. The first five games presented no issues but he "noticed it in the last game he played," Boone said.
"It just got a little more sore again, so we’ve kind of been treating it here these last several days," he added.
Andujar’s path to making the roster out of camp was a long shot to be begin with – "player without a position," more than one opposing team scout has said this spring – but the slew of injuries that typically occur during a season would have resulted in an opportunity at some point, not to mention the potential of his bat would make him a desired piece should the Yankees decide to try and move him.
"Absolutely [there would be interest]," another rival scout said. "Everyone sees the bat."
Big improvement
Boone described himself as feeling "awesome" 1 ½ weeks after having a pacemaker implanted.
"So much better, really," Boone said. "Just a lot different. Energy, even cardiovascular workout capabilities like [I’ve] done some rides I haven’t done in a few months…Still have some arm restriction, so I can’t lift weights like I normally do, but that’ll be hopefully a few more weeks. But as far as just getting around and energy in the mornings and all day, so much better."
Nick knocks
Nick Nelson, a 25-year-old righty who posted a 4.79 ERA in 11 games last season when he made his big-league debut, continued to make his case for a bullpen spot Sunday. Nelson still hasn’t allowed a run this spring training after striking out two over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. So far he has allowed four hits and no walks with six strikeouts in four games, comprising 6 1/3 innings.
"That’s been some filthy [expletive]," one rival talent evaluator said recently. "Night and day [from last year]. He can spin a breaking ball in there now."
Nelson has been almost exclusively a starter for most of his minor-league career (74 of 76 games) but that, obviously, is not a role he’s currently being considered for on the big-league club.
"I’m all for it," Nelson said with a smile of potentially having a bullpen spot.