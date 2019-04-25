ANAHEIM, Calif. — Miguel Andujar appears to be game ready.

Ok, it’s just for an extended spring training game, which Aaron Boone said the injured third baseman, on the injured list since April 1 with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder, is scheduled to play Friday.

But regardless, it’s a significant step in Andujar’s rehab.

Boone said Andujar, if everything goes well in Friday’s extended spring game, and the ones that follow, could “potentially” be back in the big leagues in a week.

Andujar, who started a throwing program two weeks ago when the Yankees were in Houston, will start at third base and is slated to play five or six innings.

“He’s responded, obviously, really well, and continues to progress,” Boone said. “So we’ll see how the next few games go and how he’s able to bounce back.”

Boone said the news on shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, on the IL since April 4 with a left calf strain, should begin playing in extended spring games “probably a couple of days” after Andujar.

“He passed his final running test yesterday (Wednesday) with no issues,” Boone said. “He’ll run the bases today, he’s already been hitting on the field so he potentially by the end of the weekend get into some game action.”

Boone also said the news on Giancarlo Stanton, out since April 1 with a left biceps strain that has all but healed but who received a cortisone injection in his left shoulder earlier this week, should join the Yankees in Phoenix Monday and could be sent out soon thereafter for a rehab assignment, though that isn’t for certain.

“He should ramp up pretty quick,” Boone said.

Clutch hitter

DJ LeMahieu, in a 3-for-39 slide before his RBI double in the sixth inning and go-ahead RBI single in the ninth Wednesday night, is 7-for-17 (.412) with a double and 10 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.