Miguel Andujar can start dreaming of palm trees and February baseball.

Andujar, who had season-ending surgery to repair a tear in his labrum, said Wednesday that he’ll begin playing catch on Monday and expects to be 100 percent for spring training next year.

“Much better, definitely,” Andujar said through an interpreter, referencing his shoulder. “It’s stronger now. It just definitely feels better than how it felt before. Very happy with the work I’ve been doing. It’s showed progression.”

Asked if he’ll be completely ready for spring training, Andujar replied, “yes, yes, of course. God willing, I’ll be 100 percent.”

Andujar skipped his regular rehab at a facility in Eastchester at the behest of the Yankees, who wanted him at the stadium Wednesday. Aaron Boone said he was impressed that, aside from the shoulder, Andujar has stayed in playing shape.

“It’s always good to see Miggy,” Boone said. “It just kind of brightens your day a little bit knowing that he’s doing well and the rehab process is going to according to plan. He seems to be in good spirits…(We’re) excited that he continues to progress the way he has.”

The AL Rookie of the Year finalist said he was impressed with the work Gio Urshela has done in his stead – calling it an “amazing job” – but said he wasn’t overly concerned with his own place with the Yankees.

“I’m not worried about that,” Andujar said. “I’m focused on what I’m doing now and keep doing what I’ve been doing before I got hurt once I get the opportunity.”

Garcia stays put

Yankees top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia will stay with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the time being, Boone said. The RailRiders came from behind to beat the Syracuse Mets in a playoff tiebreaker Tuesday and advance to the International League playoffs. “Deivi is one of those guys that’s obviously gotten on our radar in a big-time way this year,” Boone said. “I think he’s still kind of finding his way at that next level, too and he’s a very young guy and he’s still developing in a lot of ways.”

Injury updates

Giancarlo Stanton (knee) will face live pitching for the first time this weekend in Tampa, Boone said. Stanton had previously faced Dellin Betances in a sim game. “He’s really starting to build some momentum, doing pretty well,” Boone said. “Hopefully (we) really starting to ramp him up” … Betances and Luis Severino will pitch Friday in a rehab games with Double-A Trenton.