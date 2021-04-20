TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees recall Mike Ford to man first base against Atlanta

Yankees infielder Mike Ford at batting practice during

Yankees infielder Mike Ford at batting practice during spring training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Yankees think enough of first baseman Mike Ford that they used him as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the Division Series against the Rays.

The game was tied at 1 and the winner would move on to the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone sent Ford in to lead off the top of the inning against righthander Diego Castillo.

Ford struck out looking, capping off a terrible 2020 season.

But opportunity has a way of knocking, and it did again on Tuesday when the 28-year-old Ford was recalled from the alternate site to replace the retired Jay Bruce and inserted into the Yankees’ lineup in the sixth spot against Atlanta at Yankee Stadium.

 

Ford, who showed power and patience in a breakout 2019, will get a decent chance to earn a larger role with Luke Voit still weeks away from returning from the injured list.

In 2019, Ford hit .259 with 12 homers, 25 RBIs and a .909 OPS. In 2020, he hit .135 with two home runs, 11 RBIs and a .496 OPS.

The Yankees are desperate for offense after their Plans A and B for first base fizzled. Bruce was overmatched at the plate and in the field and retired with a .118 batting average.

The Yankees traded for Rougned Odor and played the former Texas Ranger at second base with DJ LeMahieu at first. But Odor hit just .125 in his first seven games as a Yankee.

Boone said the Yankees haven’t given up on Odor, especially since the team opened a stretch of 13 straight days with games on Tuesday.

"[He’s] still going to play a role here," Boone said. "Obviously, we enter a stretch now of 13 games in a row . . . so they'll all kind of figure in that mix as you try and kind of plan out this next 13 days."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Jameson Taillon #50 of the Yankees stands on
Lennon: Yanks need to get more out of Taillon, Kluber
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works
Mets will hold Jacob deGrom back for Nationals series
Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Gerrit Cole converse
Hicks, Frazier sit as Boone shakes up Yankees' lineup
Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives as Dallas
Knicks' Julius Randle sees his value rise with team's success
The Rangers' Ryan Strome is congratulated for his
Rangers' Strome still has feelings for the Islanders
Knicks forward Julius Randle reacts with teammates after
Hot Knicks target high enough seed to avoid play-in game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?