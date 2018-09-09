Missed opportunities cost Yankees in loss to Mariners

SEATTLE – An afternoon's worth of missed opportunities finally jumped up and bit the Yankees on Sunday.

And it helped send them to a rough 3-2 loss to the Mariners in front of 34,917 at Safeco Field.

The Yankees, who went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners, failed to complete a three-game sweep, leaving them at 3-3 on their nine-game road trip.

Dellin Betances, who worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth inning Saturday night to earn a save, could not get out of trouble in the eighth Sunday.

With the score tied at 2-2, he walked Mitch Haniger on four pitches to start the inning, and Haniger then stole second and reached third on Jean Segura’s sacrifice bunt.

With the infield in, Robinson Cano, who already had two hits in the game, grounded one to short. Adeiny Hechavarria had a play at home, but his throw was to the first-base side of the plate, giving Haniger just enough of an opening to tag the plate with his hand ahead of Austin Romine's tag for the go-ahead run.

Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 54th save. Frustration boiled over when Brett Gardner took a borderline second strike, struck out swinging for the second out and was ejected by plate umpire Jeremie Rehak. After Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch, Giancarlo Stanton hit a broken-bat flare to right, and Haniger made a diving catch to end it.

In the battle for the first wild card, the Yankees had their lead over the A's cut to 2 1/2 games, three in the loss column.

CC Sabathia, coming off an outing last Monday in Oakland in which he allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 6-3 loss, was solid. The lefthander allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings-plus.

Sabathia had a lead before throwing a pitch. With one out in the first inning, Stanton hit a blooper to left that was misplayed by Segura and leftfielder Cameron Maybin and dropped in for a double. Miguel Andujar then lined a drive to left for his 39th double, which leads all MLB rookies, to make it 1-0.

Sabathia retired the first two batters in the bottom of the first but could not hold the lead as the Mariners strung together four straight singles. After hits by Cano and Nelson Cruz, Ryon Healy lined a 1-and-2 cutter to center to tie it at 1-1. Maybin then lined an 0-and-1 cutter to center for a 2-1 Seattle lead.

The Yankees loaded the bases with none out in the fourth but were fortunate to tie it at 2-2. After singles by Neil Walker, Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres, Hechavarria struck out on three pitches and Gardner fouled to third on the first pitch. But with Erasmo Ramirez on the verge of escaping the jam unscathed, McCutchen laid off a full-count slider to work a walk, forcing home the tying run. Stanton grounded out to end the threat.

In his last 16 games, Stanton is 7-for-62 with 27 strikeouts. He struck out once Sunday after fanning at least twice in each of his previous seven games.

The Yankees had stranded two runners in the second. Voit grounded to short and Segura booted the ball, then compounded the mistake by throwing wildly to first, and a hustling Voit never hesitated in taking off for second. One out later, Hechavarria flied to deep right and the not-very-fleet Voit was fortunate to barely make it to third after tagging up. Gardner walked but McCutchen, who homered Friday and Saturday, struck out to end the threat.