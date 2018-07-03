Aaron Judge’s starting spot seemingly is locked up for this month’s MLB All-Star Game, but will he have any of his Yankees teammates with him?

The slugger remains the only Yankee on track to earn a starting spot on July 17 in Washington, according to MLB’s latest All-Star ballot update. Three other Yankees are second at their respective positions with less than three days remaining in the voting.

Judge, who is hitting .273 with a .401 on-base percentage, 23 home runs and 56 RBIs in 80 games entering Tuesday, is third among outfielders with 2,021,438 votes. Mookie Betts of the Red Sox (3,119,106) and the Angels’ Mike Trout (2,666,972) are first and second. Judge has nearly a million more votes than George Springer of the Astros (1,141,661).

Gary Sanchez (1,115,568) trails Wilson Ramos of the Rays (1,556, 196) at catcher. Sanchez has been out since June 25 with a strained groin.

Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres is behind Jose Altuve of the Astros, who leads both the AL and NL with 3,405,815 votes. Torres, who has 15 home runs and is hitting .296 in his first 61 career games, has 997,724 votes.

Giancarlo Stanton (977,274) is second at designated hitter behind MLB home-run leader J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox (2,236,945).

Miguel Andujar is third at third base with 963,641 votes, while Didi Gregorius is fourth at shortstop with 824,710.

Voting ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. The rosters will announced Sunday.

The full American League All-Star voting update:

CATCHER

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays: 1,556,195

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 1,116,568

3. Brian McCann, Astros: 961,325

4. Salvador Perez, Royals: 614,492

5. Yan Gomes, Indians: 522,139

FIRST BASE

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox: 1,312,221

2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 1,088,068

3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox: 907,955

4. Albert Pujols, Angels: 688,594

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 499,603

SECOND BASE

1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 3,405,815

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 997,724

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners: 528,270

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 372,885

5. Jed Lowrie, Athletics: 255,092

THIRD BASE

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians: 1,811,902

2. Alex Bregman, Astros: 1,050,370

3. Miguel Andujar, Yankees: 963,641

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 590,283

5. Kyle Seager, Mariners: 447,940

SHORTSTOP

1. Manny Machado, Orioles: 1,272,233

2. Carlos Correa, Astros: 1,135,152

3. Francisco Lindor, Indians: 898,977

4. Didi Gregorius, Yankees: 824,710

5. Jean Segura, Mariners: 675,140

OUTFIELD

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 3,119,106

2. Mike Trout, Angels: 2,666,972

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 2,021,348

4. George Springer, Astros: 1,141,661

5. Michael Brantley, Indians: 1,093,376

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox: 1,071,135

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros: 768,281

8. Josh Reddick, Astros: 706,145

9. Eddie Rosario, Twins: 666,108

10. Mitch Haniger, Mariners: 652,563

11. Brett Gardner, Yankees: 636,087

12. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: 506,993

13. Aaron Hicks, Yankees: 483,574

14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers: 469,578

15. Tyler Naquin, Indians: 344,639

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 2,236,945

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 977,274

3. Evan Gattis, Astros: 953,460

4. Nelson Cruz, Mariners: 601,794

5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians: 559,915