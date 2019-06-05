TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees select Jack Leiter, Al Leiter's son, in MLB Draft

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

Like father, like son.

The Yankees selected righthander Jack Leiter, Al Leiter's son, out of the Delbarton School in the 20th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

The elder Leiter, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ, went to the Yankees in the second round of the 1984 MLB Draft. He spent 19 seasons in the big leagues and bookended his career with the Yankees, pitching with them from 1987-89 before getting traded to Toronto for Jesse Barfield. He re-signed with the Yankees in 2005 and retired as a Yankee before the 2006 season. Leiter also pitched for the Mets from 1998-2004.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe, Jack Leiter's Delbarton teammate, was selected by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the draft Monday night. Both are committed to Vanderbilt, and Leiter is expected to go there.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running Bell's 'wiggle' and attention to detail impress Jets
Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning and Daniel Jones stretch Glauber: Eli Manning undeterred by heir pressure
The cover of Wayne Coffey's new book "They '69 Mets book hits close to home for author Coffey
Ryan Castro of Patchogue prepares to fight Dennis Triton Fights 13 fight card at The Space
Joe Mussillo is an equine dentist technician who Meet the dentist who cares for the horses at Belmont
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets walks to the Callaway's decision backfires as Mets lose in extras
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search