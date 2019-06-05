Yankees select Jack Leiter, Al Leiter's son, in MLB Draft

Like father, like son.

The Yankees selected righthander Jack Leiter, Al Leiter's son, out of the Delbarton School in the 20th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

The elder Leiter, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ, went to the Yankees in the second round of the 1984 MLB Draft. He spent 19 seasons in the big leagues and bookended his career with the Yankees, pitching with them from 1987-89 before getting traded to Toronto for Jesse Barfield. He re-signed with the Yankees in 2005 and retired as a Yankee before the 2006 season. Leiter also pitched for the Mets from 1998-2004.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe, Jack Leiter's Delbarton teammate, was selected by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the draft Monday night. Both are committed to Vanderbilt, and Leiter is expected to go there.