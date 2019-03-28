Opening Day finally is here. The Yankees host the Orioles on Thursday in the first game of a three-game set.

Here's a look at each team's lineup:

Yankees

1. Brett Gardner, CF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton, LF

4. Luke Voit, DH

5. Miguel Andújar, 3B

6. Gary Sánchez, C

7. Greg Bird, 1B

8. Gleyber Torres, 2B

9. Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Masahiro Tanaka, P

Orioles

1. Cedric Mullins, CF

2. Dwight Smith Jr., LF

3. Jonathan Villar, 2B

4. Trey Mancini, DH

5. Rio Ruiz, 3B

6. Joey Rickard, RF

7. Chris Davis, 1B

8. Jesús Sucre, C

9. Richie Martin, SS

Andrew Cashner, P