TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Opening Day 2019: Yankees vs. Orioles

Print

The Yankees open the 2019 MLB season against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton looks on during batting practice before the Opening Day game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge looks on during batting
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge looks on during batting practice before the Opening Day game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks with former manager Joe Torre before the Opening Day game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The Yankees take batting practice before their Opening
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Yankees take batting practice before their Opening Day game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge looks on during batting Yankees-Orioles Opening Day lineups
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training Mets-Nationals Opening Day lineups
Islanders goalie Robin Lehner celebrates after defeating the Lehner named Isles' nominee for Bill Masterton Trophy
Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich looks on against Rangers self-destruct, allow 4 PPGs in loss to Bruins
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen talks about starting Lennon: Van Wagenen a salesman fans can believe in
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Knicks reacts with Dennis Smith Jr. working hard to get back on court