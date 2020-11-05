TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu wins his second straight AL Silver Slugger Award

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the Yankees connects on

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the Yankees connects on a first inning home run against Trevor Richards #34 of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

DJ LeMahieu added another bullet point to his list of accomplishments Thursday night: a Silver Slugger Award.

That was his second in as many years with the Yankees after he won zero in seven seasons with the Rockies. This time, among American League second basemen, LeMahieu, 32, beat out the Rays’ Brandon Lowe, who had more homers and RBIs but a lower average, OBP and slugging percentage.

LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 average, becoming the first player in the modern era to win a batting title in the NL (2016) and AL. He also led the AL with a .421 OBP, slugged .590, hit 10 homers and drove in 27 runs.

That stat line helped LeMahieu to the final three in the AL MVP competition. Those results will be announced Nov. 12.

All of that seems to set LeMahieu up well heading into free agency, even in what is expected to be a depressed market for player salaries. He is among the top players available this offseason — and likely the best infielder, though former Yankee Didi Gregorius, Dodgers star Justin Turner and Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien also are looking for new contracts — and his fate is a primary storyline of the Yankees’ winter.

LeMahieu was the only New York player to win a Silver Slugger.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit, who led the majors with 22 homers, was edged by the White Sox’s Jose Abreu, who is an MVP finalist alongside LeMahieu.

On the Mets side, second baseman Robinson Cano bounced back with a .316/.352/.544 slash line — plus 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 49 games — but lost to the Giants’ Donovan Solano. The 32-year-old journeyman, who had a cameo with the Yankees in 2016, broke out by slashing .326/.365/.463.

NL MVP finalist Freddie Freeman of the Braves topped Dominic Smith at first base, and Michael Conforto’s strong year was not enough to crack the outfield bunch of Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr.

