The Yankees and Nationals have officially been cleared to play in the nation’s capital.

There was some question about that on Thursday night, with The Washington Post reporting the Nationals were not certain whether Washington, D.C. city ordinances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic would allow them to play at Nationals Park.

The Post reported the Nationals were looking at alternative sites to play their 2020 home games — at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, or in Fredericksburg, Virginia. where their Class A team plays.

But on Friday morning, USA Today reported that the city is waiving some of its COVID-19 protocols for the Nationals, primarily the one stating that anyone contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who did must be quarantined for 14 days.

Aaron Boone said with everything going on in Yankees camp, he had not followed the story that closely. Boone, however, had been following it closely enough that while driving home from the Stadium on Thursday night, he put in a call to general manager Brian Cashman to inquire about the status of the opening series.

“It sounded like they had worked through whatever issues they were having,” said Boone, whose father, Bob, is the Nationals' vice president of player development and a senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo. “It looks like now it's all systems go down there, so that's good to hear.”

LeMahieu questionable for opener

DJ LeMahieu, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before camp started July 4, arrived in New York on Thursday and was on the field Friday afternoon for a limited workout. He took grounders for about 15 minutes and did some cage work inside.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone indicated he might not be ready for Thursday’s season opener. “That would be a pretty quick turnaround, obviously,” he said. “First and foremost, we want to make sure we bring him back safely and smartly and that when he comes back, he's ready to roll.”

LeMahieu is entering the final year of a two-year, $24-million deal.