The Yankees traded lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr. to the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for international signing bonus slot money, the team announced.

Cortes, 24, had been designated for assignment last week. The 24-year-old went 5-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 33 appearances, including one start, for the Yankees last season.

The Yankees drafted Cortes in the 36th round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft and appeared in four games with the Orioles early in the 2018 season. The Orioles designated Cortes for assignment and returned him to the Yankees on April 14, 2018.