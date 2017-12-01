TODAY'S PAPER
Brian Cashman to recommend next Yankees manager to ownership

General manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media

General manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media on July 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
STAMFORD, Conn.  — General manager Brian Cashman said on Friday that he has settled on a candidate for the next Yankees manager and will make a recommendation to ownership from among the six men who  already have interviewed for the job.

Cashman, speaking on a Stamford rooftop in between rappelling down a building in preparation for doing the same dressed as an elf at an annual holiday event on Sunday, did not reveal who his choice is from among a group that includes Aaron Boone, Carlos Beltran, Hensley Meulens, Rob Thomson, Eric Wedge and Chris Woodward.

Cashman said no other candidates will be interviewed.

Cashman also said the Yankees are supremely interested in signing two-way player Shohei Ohtani and would let him pitch and hit. Ohtani is expected to be posted by his Japanese league team on Friday and will be available to all 30 clubs. 

“I think he’d be a perfect fit for us,” Cashman said.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department.

