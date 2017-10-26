A look at who might be a candidate for the next Yankees manager after Joe Girardi was not brought back under a new contract.

Rob Thomson

Thomson has served in almost every role imaginable in 28 years with the organization, most recently the last four as Joe Girardi’s bench coach. He checks one box all but certain to be significant in the search: pre-existing history with general manager Brian Cashman.

Al Pedrique

Has served as the manager at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the last two seasons — and was twice named International League manager of the year — and before that managed High-A Tampa in the Yankees system. Can’t hurt that he’s managed many of the franchise’s prized young talent, such as Aaron Judge, Greg Bird and Luis Severino and current prospects like Gleyber Torres and Chance Adams.

Joe Espada

Could be an interesting dark horse candidate as the Yankees third base coach is well thought of by Cashman. Is popular with players, speaks Spanish and, since joining the club in 2015, has worked well with, and embraced, the club’s analytics department.

Raul Ibanez

Universally respected throughout the game, including by Cashman, Ibanez played for the Yankees in 2012 (he hit two homers in Game 3 of that season’s ALDS against the Orioles, including a 12th-inning walk-off blast). Interviewed for the vacant Rays managerial position in 2014 before withdrawing. The job went to Kevin Cash.

Jay Bell

The former big-league shortstop received his share of praise within the organization for his work in his first year managing the High-A Tampa Yankees. Was named the Florida State League manager of the year.

Kevin Long

While his name got a workout Thursday after the Girardi news broke, many forget the Mets hitting coach had an ugly breakup with the Yankees, fired by Cashman after the 2014 season. Hard to imagine Long, who interviewed for the Mets and Nationals jobs, will get a look, though it’s wise to never say never with these things.