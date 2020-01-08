Nick Tropeano appears to be coming home.

The Yankees and the Long Island native agreed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday afternoon.

Tropeano, 29, attended high school at West Islip and played college baseball at Stony Brook. He was a first-team All-Long Island selection at West Islip in 2008 and a two-time All-American with the Seawolves.

Tropeano was a fifth-round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2011 MLB draft. He is 12-14 with a 4.51 ERA, 1.390 WHIP, 193 strikeouts and 87 walks in 42 career games (39 starts) with the Astros and Los Angeles Angels. He missed all of the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched in three games last season (one start) for the Angels, compiling a 9.88 ERA, 10 strikeouts and six walks in 13 2/3 innings.