Yankees fans who want to hear from their local announcers, analysts and reporters after Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night will not have to wait for the privilege.

Fox has decided to alter the plan it has been using so far in the playoffs, in which the YES postgame show had to wait at least a half-hour to go on the air while FS1’s national postgame was being simulcast on the Yankees channel.

Starting Monday and continuing for Games 4 and 5 (if necessary), YES will come on shortly after the end of the game, as it does for nationally televised games during the regular season.

Some fans were annoyed after Game 5 of the ALDS when YES’ postgame show had to wait 90 minutes to appear after FS1’s show, which features analysts Alex Rodriguez, Keith Hernandez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas.

The original plan for the ALCS was to have YES come on after about 30 minutes of FS1 postgame simulcasting. Now fans will have a choice between the local and national shows after the end of the games, which are on FS1.

Fox owns a majority of YES. Its initial goal was to avoid having two of its shows compete against one another.