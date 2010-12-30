NY sports history: Dec. 31, 1914

THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Thursday, Dec. 31, 1914

Ruppert purchases Yankees

Colonel Jacob Ruppert and Tillinghast L'Hommedieu Huston purchased the Yankees from the club's original owners. Reports differ as to the purchase price, either $460,000 or $1.25 million. Ruppert, who bought out Huston for $1.5 million in 1922, built the team into a powerhouse in his 24 years as owner, with the Yankees winning seven World Series in his reign. He also opened Yankee Stadium in 1923. Ruppert and Babe Ruth had public disagreements about Ruth's contracts but were personal friends. According to Ruth, Ruppert called him Babe only once - the night before Ruppert died on Jan. 13, 1939. Ruth was one of the last to see Ruppert alive.