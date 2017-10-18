On Oct. 18, 1977, Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson smashed three home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series, helping the Yankees win 8-4 and clinch the series 4-2, all while earning himself the moniker "Mr. October."
In this Oct. 18, 1977 file photo, New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson, center, is swarmed as he makes a run for the dugout after the final out and the Yankees' win of the World Series title, New York. Jackson led his team to an 8-4 victory by hitting three home runs in game six of the championship. Jackson's three-homer gave owner George Steinbrenner the first of his six World Series titles.
Reggie Jackson, right, blasts home run number three during the sixth and final game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 18, 1977, New York.
Yankees' Reggie Jackson follows through on a swing as he knocks second homer in fifth inning of World Series game in New York, Oct. 18, 1977. Yanks beat Dodgers, 8-4, to win world championship.
Reggie Jackson of the New York Yankees clenches his fists as he gets back to the dugout after hitting a second home run in the fifth inning of the World Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in New York, Oct. 18, 1977. Jackson tied a Series record with four homers.
New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson hits the first of his three home runs off Burt Hooton of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Oct. 18, 1977, at New York's Yankee Stadium. Jackson's three home runs helped to an 8-4 win, clinching the World Series championship.
Reggie Jackson of the New York Yankees is intent on the game as he waits his turn to bat in the World Series at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 18, 1977.
Yankees Reggie Jackson shakes hands with Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn as Kuhn congratulates him after the Yankees won the World Series over the Dodgers in New York, Oct. 18, 1977. Between them is the World Series trophy.
Yankees' slugger Reggie Jackson watches the path of his third home run in the eighth inning off a pitch from the Dodgers' Charlie Hough during game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 18, 1977. New York won the game 8-4, for their 21st World Series championship.
New York Yankees manager Billy Martin, left, and his premier slugger Reggie Jackson laugh during a post-victory news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 1977. Jackson clinched the World Series championship for the Yankees in game six against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an unprecented three consecutive homers in a series game. The score was 8-4.
Yankees Reggie Jackson, right, is greeted by Thurman Munson, left ,and Chris Chambliss after hitting his first homer in the fourth inning of the sixth World Series game against Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 18, 1977.
Reggie Jackson of the New York Yankees heads for first to round the bases after knocking out his third consecutive homer in the eighth inning of the World Series game in New York, Oct. 18, 1977. The Yanks beat the Dodgers, 8-4 to take the Series.
Yankees' slugger Reggie Jackson connects for his third home run in the eighth inning off a pitch from the Dodgers' Charlie Hough during game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 18, 1977. New York won the game 8-4, for their 21st World Series championship.
