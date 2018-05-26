The main event of the weekend will not come off as scheduled. However, the spectacle and intrigue have remained.

The planned Sunday pitching matchup between the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka and Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani — all the buzz here and in their native Japan — won’t be center stage because Los Angeles is pushing the 23-year-old’s start back. Still, the throwback two-way star is drawing all eyes every time he stands in the Stadium batter’s box.

Ohtani was a curiosity for baseball fans when he decided he’d bring his game to North America for this season. One of the best pitchers and hitters in Japanese professional baseball, nearly every team — especially the Yankees — wanted to sign him. He has become the most fascinating player in the game: stunningly successful in whatever he does.

He is 4-1 on the mound with a 3.35 ERA and a fastball that touches 100 mph in a wide-ranging repertoire. He was batting .309 with six homers, 19 RBIs and a .968 OPS in 28 games entering play Saturday (he doesn’t pitch and hit in the same game and gets off days before and after). His presence alongside Mike Trout — one the best all-around players in the game — makes the Angels a bit of a must-see attraction.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Trout said. “I know as a hitter, it’s tough to do just one thing. And he’s doing well at both. It’s pretty impressive.”

About the only thing missing is the head-to-head match against Tanaka and conspiracy theorists that believe the Angels don’t want one are having a field day with it. Ohtani didn’t pitch when the Yanks played in Anaheim a month ago and he didn’t hit against Tanaka after turning an ankle the night before. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Friday that moving Ohtani’s start was managing his workload “because there’s no track record for someone doing [this] in the major leagues” and suggested he might not pitch again until next weekend. But Saturday he was throwing a bullpen session and Scioscia said he would pitch in L.A.’s next series, in Detroit.

It’s still possible Ohtani will hit against Tanaka as the DH on Sunday but, when asked, Scioscia wouldn’t commit to it.

“Personally I was looking forward to it, not just pitching against Tanaka but pitching at Yankee Stadium, such a stadium with history,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “But it is what it is. I am not going to pitch on that day so I have to turn the page and focus on my next start and my next at-bats.”

Ohtani stood in against Aroldis Chapman in the most-watched at-bat of the Yanks’ 2-1 win Friday. With the tying run in scoring position Ohtani’s bid for a go-ahead homer down the left field line veered just foul. Chapman, one of the few pitchers who throws harder than Ohtani, got him to ground out on the next pitch.

“I was unable to come through and his pitches were really fast, really powerful,” Ohtani said. “Some of the contact I made I thought was pretty good contact — I thought it would stay fair but it didn’t.”

Ohtani is a riveting study, and that is aside from the striking results he gets on the mound and at the plate. When he first emerges from the dugout for his pre-game work, he bows to the field. According to members of the media that follow the Angels, Ohtani doesn’t like it when dirt gets on the plate during batting practice and will halt it to brush the dirt away. The spectacle of watching him at batting practice has come to rival that of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge around the majors. And he and Gold Glove catcher Martin Maldonado confer on the mound in Spanish — learned from Latin teammates in Japan — rather than English.

Maldonado describes Ohtani as “a kid who is really dedicated to game,” one who thrives on studying both opponents and himself. He works scouting reports hard before he pitches. And he makes adjustments at the plate, such as dropping the leg kick from his stride for a toe tap at the suggestion of hitting coach Eric Hinske. “Making that change — altering your swing — is tough and it shows what a great athlete he is,” Justin Upton said.

But what might impress the Angels most is how quickly Ohtani adjusted to playing in North America. Spring training in Japan is not the serious production it is in MLB but, whatever attitude he had about it, his time in Arizona was nothing short of an eyesore. He batted .125 with no extra base hits in spring training games. He allowed nine runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched over two appearances.

Yet when the regular season started, he was in top form. He hit .389 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his first four games as DH. He was the winning pitcher in his first two starts, allowing three runs over 13 innings including seven innings of one-hit scoreless ball against Oakland in his second game.

“You drop a 23-year-old kid in a new country, a new system, a new style of spring training, a new country, [with] no friends? I’d [stink], too,” Upton said. “But I think he was just getting used to everything . . . To play this well this early, that’s an impressive feat. This is a tough league to get used to . . . When he does figure out the league and get used to being over here, I think he is going to get even better.”

Ohtani does not take questions about why, among the 28 teams that vied for him, he chose the Angels. He also doesn’t explain why he ruled teams out. The Yankees, despite a strong history with Japanese players like Hideki Matsui and Tanaka and a presentation that reportedly included scouting reports in Japanese, proved not to be a big factor. Ohtani interviewed five west coast teams, the Rangers and the Cubs before going with the Angels. Of course, the Yanks’ pivot included the deal for 2017 N.L. MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

Though he didn’t choose to make it his second home, Ohtani has been savoring his first taste of Yankee Stadium.

“This field has a lot of history,” he said. “Anyone that plays baseball would like to play here one day. [It’s] exciting for me.”