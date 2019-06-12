Now entering the 73rd annual Old-Timers' Day for the Yankees: "Enter Sandman."
Mariano Rivera, the Yankees' Hall of Fame closer who owns baseball's all-time saves record, will make his Old-Timers' Day debut on June 23, the team announced Wednesday.
Rivera amassed 652 saves and won five World Series rings in 19 seasons with the Yankees. He made history again in January when he became the first player to unanimously be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after his name appeared on all 425 ballots.
The Yankees recommend that fans be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for Old-Timers' introductions. The annual Old-Timers' Day game will follow and will be aired on YES Network. The Yankees' regularly scheduled game against the Houston Astros will begin at 2:05 p.m.
Here is the full list of scheduled attendees for the Yankees' 73rd annual Old-Timers' Day, with an asterisk denoting players who are making their debut:
Jesse Barfield
Aaron Boone
Scott Bradley
Dr. Bobby Brown
Homer Bush
Chris Chambliss
David Cone
Johnny Damon
Bucky Dent
Al Downing
Brian Doyle
John Flaherty
Whitey Ford
Jason Giambi
Jason Grimsley*
Ron Guidry
Jerry Hairston Jr.*
Charlie Hayes
Helen Hunter (widow of Jim "Catfish" Hunter)
Reggie Jackson
Scott Kamieniecki
Don Larsen
Graeme Lloyd
Hector Lopez
Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)
Tino Martinez
Lee Mazzilli
Ramiro Mendoza
Gene Monahan
Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)
Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)
Jeff Nelson
Paul O'Neill
Joe Pepitone
Lou Piniella
Willie Randolph
Mariano Rivera*
Mickey Rivers
Luis Sojo
Jean Stottlemyre (widow of Mel Stottlemyre)*
Marcus Thames
David Wells
Bernie Williams
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.