Now entering the 73rd annual Old-Timers' Day for the Yankees: "Enter Sandman."

Mariano Rivera, the Yankees' Hall of Fame closer who owns baseball's all-time saves record, will make his Old-Timers' Day debut on June 23, the team announced Wednesday.

Rivera amassed 652 saves and won five World Series rings in 19 seasons with the Yankees. He made history again in January when he became the first player to unanimously be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after his name appeared on all 425 ballots.

The Yankees recommend that fans be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for Old-Timers' introductions. The annual Old-Timers' Day game will follow and will be aired on YES Network. The Yankees' regularly scheduled game against the Houston Astros will begin at 2:05 p.m.

Here is the full list of scheduled attendees for the Yankees' 73rd annual Old-Timers' Day, with an asterisk denoting players who are making their debut:

Jesse Barfield

Aaron Boone

Scott Bradley

Dr. Bobby Brown

Homer Bush

Chris Chambliss

David Cone

Johnny Damon

Bucky Dent

Al Downing

Brian Doyle

John Flaherty

Whitey Ford

Jason Giambi

Jason Grimsley*

Ron Guidry

Jerry Hairston Jr.*

Charlie Hayes

Helen Hunter (widow of Jim "Catfish" Hunter)

Reggie Jackson

Scott Kamieniecki

Don Larsen

Graeme Lloyd

Hector Lopez

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Tino Martinez

Lee Mazzilli

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Jeff Nelson

Paul O'Neill

Joe Pepitone

Lou Piniella

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera*

Mickey Rivers

Luis Sojo

Jean Stottlemyre (widow of Mel Stottlemyre)*

Marcus Thames

David Wells

Bernie Williams