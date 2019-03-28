TODAY'S PAPER
Mariano Rivera throws out ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game between the Yankees and Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
For the first time since 1995, Mariano Rivera started a game for the Yankees — well, sort of.

The former Yankees closer, who has the all-time MLB record for saves with 652, threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Yankees' Opening Day game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Rivera, who retired following the 2013 season, doesn't appear to have lost much. He threw a strike from the rubber to Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

In January, Rivera became the first player to be unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll be honored in Cooperstown during the 2019 Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.

