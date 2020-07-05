TODAY'S PAPER
Brett Gardner, James Paxton say they 'feel safe' and 'committed' to play

James Paxton of the Yankees pitches from the

James Paxton of the Yankees pitches from the mound during spring training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
As a trickle of players continue to opt out on the 2020 season because of fears relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, none thus far have been Yankees.

And two prominent Bombers said Sunday they had no hesitations about committing to play out the campaign – if indeed there is one.

“I am personally 100 percent committed,” said longtime Yankee Brett Gardner, who has two kids. “I don't think that I would be here if I wasn't. Obviously that's a conversation that I've had with my wife and with my family over the last few weeks and months through all this, and I think that, obviously, me being here kind of speaks for itself and that I'm committed to doing everything I can and doing my part and try make this work.”

James Paxton, married but with no children, said “I wanted to play.”

“Health and safety obviously is very important and we needed to get to a point where we could get the protocols to a level where we felt like the risk was lessened enough to where we felt safe,” said Paxton, a member of the MLBPA’s eight-member executive subcommittee that was intricately involved in the negotiations with MLB on various return-to-play scenarios.

“I feel like we have set up some really good protocols, and I feel safe coming in here.”

That has not been the case across the sport as a handful of players, including David Price of the Dodgers, Ian Desmond of the Rockies and Joe Ross and Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals, have decided to pass on playing baseball this season.

“It's a reality that we'll probably have to deal with in the major leagues,” Aaron Boone said Sunday. “It's a very personal decision for people. And I know we’ll certainly be respectful of that. I don’t necessarily expect anyone for us (to opt out), but if a situation does occur where somebody feels like they need to, we'll be supportive of that as an organization.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

