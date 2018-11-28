The Yankees are going to show Patrick Corbin the Bronx on Thursday. Then they’ll presumably show the lefthander the money and see if he really wants to be a Yankee.

The free-agent pitcher who grew up a Yankees fan is reportedly expected to visit Yankee Stadium for a meeting with team executives.

It will be Corbin’s third meeting in three days after he visited the Phillies on Tuesday and Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Corbin’s plan to come to the Bronx was first reported by the Post.

Corbin is on the Yankees’ radar as general manager Brian Cashman tries to round out his rotation after re-signing CC Sabathia and trading with Seattle for lefthander James Paxton.

The Yankees have been on Corbin’s radar since he was a kid growing up in Syracuse. An Andy Pettitte fan, Corbin wore No. 46 with the Diamondbacks.

In April, Corbin told USA Today: “It would definitely be great to play there. I grew up a Yankee fan. My whole family are Yankee fans. My mom, my dad, my grandpa, everybody. Really, every generation of my family has been Yankee fans. Living up in Syracuse, everybody’s a Yankee fan. Not too many Mets fans up there.’’

Corbin’s Yankee fandom may not be the final factor, however, especially because he is highly sought after and could command a contract of more than $100 million.

Corbin, 29, went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA last season with Arizona and struck out 246 in 200 innings. His career record is 56-54 with a 3.91 ERA.

If Corbin goes elsewhere, The Yankees could turn back to lefthander J.A. Happ, who went 7-0 for them after being acquired from the Blue Jays.

Torreyes dealt to Cubs. The Yankees on Wednesday traded popular utilityman Ronald Torreyes to the Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

Torreyes had been designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the roster for righthander Parker Bridwell, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Angels.

Torreyes spent three seasons with the Yankees (2016-18). He hit .281 in 221 games, but appeared in just 41 games in the majors last season. Torreyes spent much of the season in Triple-A and also missed time with an undisclosed personal issue.