Hall of Famer and ex-Yankee Phil Niekro dies at 81

In this 1970 file photo, Atlanta's Phil Niekro poses for a photo.  Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with Atlanta, has died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81.

The Atlanta club said Niekro died Saturday night in his sleep. He lived in the Atlanta suburb of Flowery Branch, where a main thoroughfare bears his name. Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with Atlanta.

Known for a pitch that befuddled hitters and catchers — heck, Niekro didn’t even know where it was going — he was a five-time All-Star who had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta. Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career."We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend," the Atlanta club said in a statement. "Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends."

A statue of Niekro delivering his trademark pitch is located outside of Truist Park, the Atlanta stadium. Niekro didn’t make it to the big leagues until 1964, when he pitched 10 games in relief for the then-Milwaukee club. He made only one start over his first three years in the big leagues but finally blossomed as a starter in 1967 — the club’s second year in Atlanta — when he went 11-9 and led the National League with a 1.87 ERA.

With a fluttering knuckleball that required catchers to wear an oversized mitt, Niekro went 23-13 as Atlanta won the first NL West title in 1969.

He also had 20-win seasons in 1974 and 1979, despite pitching for a team that fell on hard times after its appearance in the inaugural NL Championship Series, where Atlanta was swept in three games by New York’s Amazin’ Mets. Niekro also led the league in losses four straight seasons, losing 20 games in both 1977 and ’79.

He finished with a career record of 318-274 an a 3.35 ERA. Niekro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

His younger brother, Joe, also had a long baseball career with an arsenal that included the knuckleball. He won 221 games over 22 years in the big leagues, making the Niekros baseball’s winningest set of siblings, with a total of 539 victories, just ahead of Gaylord and Jim Perry.

Joe Niekro died in 2006 at age 61.

