TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees kick off their Grapefruit League season Saturday in Fort Myers against the Red Sox and both teams will be on the clock.

As part of the desire to speed up games, Saturday’s contest will be played with the 20-second pitch clock MLB hopes to have implemented for the 2019 regular season.

“It’s not going to affect me much,” said Yankees veteran lefthander CC Sabathia, who is not slated to pitch Saturday. “Hopefully it can speed up the games a little bit, there’s some guys that work pretty slow. I wouldn’t want it to effect the game, like what a guy’s doing out there if that [the clock] affects him, I wouldn’t want that. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.”

Nestor Cortes Jr., a non-roster invitee who appeared in four games with Baltimore last season, starts for the Yankees. Among those who could follow: RHP Drew Hutchinson, LHP Danny Coulombe, RHP Cale Coshow, LHP Rex Brothers, LHP Phillip Diehl, RHP Joe Harvey and RHP Brady Lail.

Manager Aaron Boone isn’t concerned about his pitchers being impacted negatively.

“I think it’s going to be fine, maybe even a good thing,” Boone said. “I don’t think it’s going to affect us, frankly, that much. I think we’ll probably get to a point where we don’t even really notice it.”

Extra bases

OF Clint Frazier, who missed most of 2018 with lingering effects of the concussion he suffered early in spring training, is scheduled to be in leftfield Saturday, then DH Sunday in Port Charlotte against the Rays … Boone indicated the loser of the Luke Voit/Greg Bird competition at 1B was likely to start the season in the minors …. Boone opened his press conference on Friday by paying tribute to Nick Cafardo, the longtime national baseball writer for the Boston Globe who died suddenly of an embolism Thursday at Red Sox camp at the age of 62.