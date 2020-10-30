Brett Gardner may have played his last game in pinstripes.

The Yankees announced Friday that they have declined the 37-year-old outfielder's $10 million option for 2021. Gardner, who will receive a $2.5 million buyout, has expressed a desire to play next season. It's possible he could return to the team at a reasonable price, but the emergence of Clint Frazier could make that difficult.

The Yankees also declined the $17 million option on lefthanded starter J.A. Happ and picked up the 2022 option on lefty reliever Zack Britton.

Gardner is the longest-tenured Yankee and the only remaining player from their last World Series championship team in 2009. He was drafted into the organization in 2005 and was one of the clubhouse's most-respected voices.

Gardner batted .223 with a .354 on-base percentage and five home runs in the abbreviated season after hitting a career-high 28 home runs in 2019.

Britton was 1-2 with a 1.89 earned-run average and eight saves over 19 innings this season.

Happ's club option would have vested if he reaced 10 starts or 62 innings in the shortened 2020 season. He finished with nine starts and 49.1 innings. Happ said the Yankees were limiting his workload to avoid his contract being picked up.