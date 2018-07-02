Aaron Boone put the no-risk, potentially high-reward move this way:

“Definitely good to have another Severino in the mix.”

That would be Rafael Severino, the 19-year-old brother of Luis Severino, signed by the Yankees Monday out of the Dominican Republic as an international free agent.

Rafael Severino, a righthander, will start his career pitching out of the Yankees academy in the Dominican.

“He’s a great pitcher,” Luis Severino said Monday, referencing his brother’s fastball, slider, sinker, changeup combination. “He knows how to pitch. He doesn’t throw that hard, he’s really skinny. But when he gets stronger he’s going to throw hard.”

Severino joked that his brother, whose fastball sits in the 88-89 mph range, probably needs to hit the weight room.

He said Rafael is about 6-2 and “like 100 pounds.”

Luis Severino lauded Rafael’s conditioning, saying “he can run [forever] and doesn’t get tired,” as well as his approach on the mound.

Asked who taught Rafael to pitch, Severino smiled.

“Not from me,” Luis said. “At that age, I wasn’t that smart.”

He added: “When I was 19 . . . I had a fastball and slider, that was it. He has all these pitches he can throw whenever he wants.”

Luis Severino, of course, sells himself a bit short. At 19 he was already in his third season of professional ball, spending the 2013 season between the GCL Yankees and Low-A Charleston. He made his big-league debut two seasons later.

Harvey’s rebound

The Reds were among the teams with a scout in attendance at the Stadium Monday, a reminder that Cincinnati has an available starter on the market who isn’t likely to cost much in terms of prospects and is suddenly pitching well.

That would be RHP Matt Harvey, who threw 5 2⁄3 scoreless innings Sunday against the Brewers and is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts since the Reds acquired him from the Mets, including 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA his last three outings. One rival scout who watched Harvey against the Brewers said “That’s as good as I’ve seen him since 2013.”