Raindrops, Yankees rotation up in the air

BALTIMORE — Sunny skies on Friday allowed Yankees manager Aaron Boone to get some clarity for his starting rotation plans for the next few days.

At least until Saturday.

With rain in the forecast for the entire day on Saturday, the 4 p.m. Yankees-Orioles game is in jeopardy. That’s after the series opener was postponed by thunderstorms on Thursday.

Sonny Gray started on Friday with Masahiro Tanaka scheduled for Saturday and Domingo German on Sunday. Assuming the Saturday game is played, Boone plans to pitch Luis Severino in the opener of Monday’s day-night doubleheader in Detroit.

The other game is slated to be started by someone who is currently on the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone would not speculate on which pitchers the Yankees are considering, but righthander David Hale is down on the farm and could be added as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

Boone said CC Sabathia is not a candidate for the doubleheader and will open the series in Toronto on Tuesday. Sabathia originally was scheduled to pitch Sunday if the Baltimore series had been played as scheduled. Boone doesn’t mind giving the 37-year-old Sabathia a couple of extra days off.

Of course, all of that could change if Saturday’s game is washed away.

Sanchez sits

Gary Sanchez was not in the lineup as Boone used the same batting order he had for Thursday’s rainout. Austin Romine caught Sonny Gray and Sanchez, who was the designated hitter on Wednesday, got his third day off from catching, at least at the start.

Sanchez, who was batting .211 going into the game, snapped an 0-for-19 streak with an opposite-field, two-run single on Wednesday. Romine was batting .358 and has developed a kinship with the erratic Gray.

Miguel Andujar also was not in the lineup (same as Thursday) after being involved in a basepath collision with Houston’s Yuli Gurriel on Wednesday. Boone said he wanted to get Neil Walker in against Andrew Cashner. Andujar said he wasn’t feeling any ill effects from the collision, in which Gurriel smacked into the left side of Andujar’s head.

Bird takes flight

Boone said he has been impressed with Greg Bird, who went into the night batting .250 with a home run and two RBIs in four games since returning from ankle surgery.

“No question,” Boone said. “I feel like it kind of leaps off the screen, which tells me maybe he wasn’t obviously quite right with the [ankle] in spring training. Even watching him take batting practice, the way he’s impacting the ball right now, the at-bat quality we’ve seen in pretty much every game from him, it seems like a much better hitter, a much better player in a much better place.”

J.R. Smith, teacher

Boone said he watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals and hoped J.R. Smith’s last-second brain lock was a reminder to the Yankees to keep their head in the game at all times.

“Hopefully, we’re doing it all the time,” Boone said. “Those kinds of plays can happen. I see it sometimes when a guy runs off the field with two outs and things like that. Hopefully, it’s a little bit of a reminder to stay vigilant in how you think through things all the time.”