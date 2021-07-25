BOSTON – Two intriguing Yankees’ storylines played out simultaneously Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

There was the prospect of the Yankees rebounding from bitter losses the first two games of this four-game set against the Red Sox to earn a series split and show Brian Cashman they are, to use a word the GM often does this time of year, "worthy" of being added to before the trade deadline.

And there was also this not-so-small sidebar: Domingo German finding himself six outs away from throwing the second no-hitter of this Yankees’ season.

None of it happened, with the Yankees instead getting dealt yet another one of the "gut-punches" Aaron Boone often tags the brutal losses his club has taken this season.

And they took another Sunday afternoon as the Red Sox collected their first hit of the day in the eighth, spurring a five-run inning that sent the Yankees to a stunning 5-4 loss

Alex Verdugo ended the no-hit bid with a leadoff double, over the head of Greg Allen, in the eighth (German, who started the inning at 90 pitches and had not throwing more than 80 pitches in a game since June 13, had almost no chance of being given the chance of finishing the game).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jonathan Loaisiga, mostly terrific this season and just recently activated from the COVID-19 injured list, came on and allowed an RBI double to Hunter Renfroe and an RBI single to Christian Vazquez that made it 4-2. Frenchy Cordero singled and Kike Hernandez’s RBI double made it 4-3. Leftt Zack Britton was next and pinch hitter Kevin Plawecki’s fielder’s choice groundout brought in the tying run. Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly to right scored Hernandez to give the AL East-leading Red Sox (61-39), to the surprise of the delirious crowd, a 5-4 lead.

Matt Barnes allowed a two-out single to Giancarlo Stanton in the ninth and pinch runner Tyler Wade stole second. Rougned Odor, who homered in the sixth, got ahead 2-and-0 but popped to third to end it.

German would end up being charged with one run and one hit over seven-plus innings. The righthander, 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA coming in, walked one and tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts.

The Yankees took the lead with two outs in the third. Stanton drew a walk that moved Allen, who walked with one out, to second. Odor then blooped an RBI single to center, which brought in Allen for a 1-0 lead.

German walked Hunter Renfroe to lead off the bottom half – giving the Red Sox their first base runner – but the pitcher retired three straight to end the 15-pitch inning that left him at 41 pitches through three.

The Yankees added on in the fourth. Gleyber Torres led off with a double, improving the shortstop to 12 for his last 40 (.300), and Brett Gardner’s sacrifice bunt put him on third. Gio Urshela, activated earlier in the day from the COVID-19 injured list, followed by slamming an RBI single off the top of the Green Monster in left-center to make it 2-0.

German provided another shutdown inning, striking out one, which brought his total to five, in a perfect 10-pitch bottom half.

Odor made it 3-0 in the sixth, leading off the inning by driving a first-pitch cutter to right-center for his 12th homer.

German’s most remarkable inning may have been the seventh when he struck out four batters. Bogaerts struck out swinging on a 94-mph fastball that glanced off Sanchez’s glove for passed ball. Unaffected, German struck out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, who missed a hit by inches in the at-bat when he hit a screaming liner just foul on a 0-and-1 pitch, to end the inning at 90 pitches.