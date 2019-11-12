SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Aaron Boone came up just short in getting the Yankees to the World Series this season and came up just short again in the offseason.

The second-year manager, who led the Yankees to a 103-59 record and their first AL East title since 2012 despite needing the injured list for a record 30 players, finished behind Rocco Baldelli of the Twins — 106-96 in points — in AL Manager of the Year voting.

Results were announced Tuesday evening by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Boone, whose club lost in six games in the ALCS to the Astros, and Baldelli, who led the Twins to a 101-61 record and an AL Central crown in his first season as their manager, each received 13 first-place votes. Boone got four third-place votes and Baldelli received two. But Baldelli, whose club was swept by Boone’s in the ALDS, received 13 second-placed votes compared to nine for Boone.

The Yankees, who went 100-62 in his first season and lost in four games to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox in the 2018 ALDS, entered this season with the highest of expectations. But the injury bug hit them early — Aaron Hicks, Dellin Betances and Luis Severino were among those sidelined in the spring who started the season on the IL — and never let up.

Still, the Yankees coasted to the AL East crown, pulling away from the Rays in the second half to win the division by seven games. Only the Astros, who beat the Yankees Game 6 of the ALCS on Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth, won more regular season games in the AL, finishing 107-55.

General manager Brian Cashman, who called Boone a “dark horse” candidate when he hired him to replace Joe Girardi after the 2017 season because he had not managed or coached previously, at the end of this season said Boone has “been everything that I thought he would look like from that job interview.”

“I feel like we got one of the better managers in the game,” Cashman said Oct. 1 before the Yankees final regular season game of this year. “And we're lucky that we ran into him.”

Shildt NL MOY

Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year. Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job.

Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, but Shildt got more second-place votes and appeared on more ballots. -- AP