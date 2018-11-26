Yankees designate Ronald Torreyes for assignment

The Yankees have let go Toe.

Popular utilityman Ronald Torreyes was designated for assignment on Monday, the Yankees announced.

The move was made to make room on the roster for righthander Parker Bridwell, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Bridwell, 27, spent most of 2018 on the disabled list with an elbow injury. He went 1-0 with a 17.55 ERA in five games (one start). In 2017, he went 10-3, 3.64 for the Angels in 21 games (20 starts).

Torreyes, who is listed as 5-8 but is more like 5-5, was a fan and clubhouse favorite with the Yankees and a productive player when called upon. He is a .281 lifetime hitter, but he appeared in only 41 games for the Yankees last season after spending much of the year in the minors. Torreyes also missed time because of an undisclosed personal issue.

There is hope, however, for Toe fans: The Yankees lost Torreyes once before in January 2016 when he was claimed on waivers by the Angels. The Yankees claimed him back less than a week later.