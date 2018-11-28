The Yankees on Wednesday traded popular utilityman Ronald Torreyes to the Cubs for a player to be named later or cash.

Torreyes had been designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the roster for righthander Parker Bridwell, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Angels.

Torreyes spent three seasons with the Yankees (2016-18). He hit .281 in 221 games, but appeared in just 41 games in the majors last season. Torreyes spent much of the season in Triple-A and also missed time with an undisclosed personal issue.