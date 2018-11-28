TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees trade Ronald Torreyes to Cubs

Yankees second baseman Ronald Torreyes looks on in

Yankees second baseman Ronald Torreyes looks on in the dugout against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 19. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
The Yankees on Wednesday traded popular utilityman Ronald Torreyes to the Cubs for a player to be named later or cash.

Torreyes had been designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the roster for righthander Parker Bridwell, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Angels.

Torreyes spent three seasons with the Yankees (2016-18). He hit .281 in 221 games, but appeared in just 41 games in the majors last season. Torreyes spent much of the season in Triple-A and also missed time with an undisclosed personal issue.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

