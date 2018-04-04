On a day when the Yankees’ biggest sluggers provided the fireworks, the team’s mightiest mite delivered some of the game’s most important plays.

Ronald Torreyes, the 5-8, 151-pound utility man, was the only player on the active roster who hadn’t played this season. Aaron Boone gave him the start at second base Wednesday, and Torreyes made two spectacular defensive plays and drove in a key run as the Yankees defeated the Rays, 7-2, at the Stadium.

“He showed you what a pro he is today: the ability to step in there and make an impact,” Boone said. “I’m excited for him today and his performance on both sides of the ball.”

Torreyes’ biggest moment came in the first inning, with one run already in against Luis Severino and a runner in scoring position with two out. Torreyes went back on Wilson Ramos’ flare toward right-center and made a full-extension diving catch to rob him of an RBI single and snuff the threat.

He also recorded the first out of the second inning by making a tough play, charging in front of second base to take a hit away from Joey Wendle. Two innings later, Torreyes singled through a drawn-in infield to drive in the first run in the three-run fourth.

Torreyes is a sort of prisoner of his own versatility. The Yankees use a three-man bench, and Boone said he often has resisted impulses to insert him into a game because occasions arise that may require someone who can play three infield spots and the outfield. “We’re constantly holding him back and not wanting to just put him in there for the sake of it because we may find ourselves in a situation,” Boone said.

Torreyes is that unusual player who has the correct mindset for the role.

“You definitely need mental toughness,” he said through an interpreter. “But the important thing is that once you get the opportunity, you want to be ready to play. That’s why, although I am not playing in those games, I feel like I am playing because I am in the game mentally every pitch and every at-bat. It helps me prepare for whenever the opportunity comes.”

His diving catch was testimony to that.

“I didn’t think he was going to get it,” Severino said. “I thought it was a bloop single, but Torreyes is a great player. He’s always doing amazing stuff, even though he doesn’t play that much . . . He’s always ready.”

Boone acknowledged how fans who watch the Yankees take batting practice are awed by the feats of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez. But he suggested that some take note of the way Torreyes takes fielding practice at third base, shortstop, second base and the outfield.

“His work: It’s fun to watch him prepare,” Boone said. “I think because of the way he prepares, he’s ready for these situations when we throw him in there.”